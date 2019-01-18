Two Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan

-
ALSO READ
Russia: 2 Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets collide mid-air
2 Russian figher jets collide over Sea of Japan
Indigenous Sukhoi-30MKI costlier than Russian SU-30 as specifications not same: Govt
Indigenously overhauled Sukhoi Su-30MKI handed over to IAF
US slaps sanctions on Chinese military unit for buying Russian jets, missiles
-
Two Russian Su-34 fighter jets collided on Friday over the Sea of Japan during a training flight, with both crews managing to eject, the defence ministry said.
The bombers touched mid-air during a scheduled training exercise 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the shore in Russia's Far East, Russian news agencies reported citing the defence ministry.
Two pilots were later rescued during an operation involving several vessels of the country's Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft.
Neither of the jets carried munition.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU