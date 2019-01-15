'Mission: Impossible' 7, 8 to be shot back-to-back

has said "Mission: Impossible" 7 and 8 will be shot back-to-back for summer 2021 and 2022.

The first six films have made more than $3.5 billion at the box office. So, it was hardly a surprise when Cruise announced on Tuesday that parts seven and eight will soon be on their way, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Both he and confirmed the next two instalments of the action films will be filmed back-to-back, scheduled to arrive in two and three years' time.

Cruise has starred in all the six instalments as IMF agent

Besides Cruise, there is no word on casting yet. However, Ving Rhames, the only other person to star in all six so far as is expected to return.

Simon Pegg, who played in the most recent four, is also likely to reprise the role.

