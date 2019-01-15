Vishal Bhardwaj points out glitch in national anthem in theatres, rectified

A technical pointed out by filmmaker Bhardwaj in the national anthem played at movie theatres has been rectified. He has appreciated the authorities for their quick and efficient work.

In a tweet put out on October 29, 2018, Bhardwaj -- who also composes music -- said he had heard the national anthem produced by the and the during

"There is a technical at 'Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha'. It seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can please get this rectified?" Bhardwaj wrote.

In a follow up tweet a month later, he hoped it had come to the notice of the concerned people.

And on Tuesday, the filmmaker was happy to share: "The national anthem in the theatres has been rectified. Many thanks to Films Division, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for facilitating this so quickly and efficiently."

