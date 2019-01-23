Sad Netaji's birthday not a national holiday: Mamata

It is sad that no has declared Netaji Subhas Chadra Bose's birthday as a national holiday, Minister said on Wednesday on

"Netaji's contribution to this country cannot be measured. I feel sorry that his birthday has not been declared a by the Central government," she said at a programme here to

"No government at the Centre has done this so far. They still do not give him his deserved respect as a national leader," she added.

"The day is a state holiday in Bengal but it is a matter of shame that we still do not know anything about his demise. We do not know where and how he died or what happened to him," she said.

Taking a veiled dig at Narendra Modi, the Trinamool said the of the nation should be someone who can inspire people across all communities and religions, not someone who tries to divide people.

She also accused the Centre of making false promises to people before elections.

"The people of have wanted a Central university for a long time. But they (Centre) did not give it. They only make high promises before elections but do not deliver. We have built a university in the hills," Banerjee added.

