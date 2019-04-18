Sadhvi Pragya to file nomination on April 23

BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's parliamentary constituency, Sadhvi will file her nomination from the seat on April 23.

"Since the declared me as its candidate, I have started the poll campaign," Thakur told reporters on Thursday, adding that she will file her nomination on April 23.

Thakur joined the BJP on Wednesday and, thereafter, the party announced her candidature. She is pitted against senior who will file his nomination on April 20.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon explosion case in which seven people were killed. She was in jail for nine years in this case and is presently out on bail.

