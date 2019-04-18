Brisk voting in Assam

Nearly 26 per cent of the electorate voted in all five of the 14 constituencies in on Thursday in the first four hours till 11 a.m., officials said.

Karimganj registered 28.30 per cent polling, Silchar 27.05 per cent, Diphu 28.90 per cent, Mangaldai 31.26 per cent and Nowgong 18.51 per cent.

The polling started at 7 a.m. across 8,992 polling centres and will continue till 5 p.m.

Nearly 36,000 personnel have been deployed in the second phase of the general elections, officials said.

A total of 69,10,592 voters are eligible to exercise their democratic right.

There are 50 candidates in the fray, including 18 Independents.

On April 11, polling was held in five constituencies in -- Tezpur, Kaliabar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur.

Four constituencies -- Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Guwahati -- will go to polls on April 23.

--IANS

ah/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)