Salesforce to double presence in Ireland with 1,500 new jobs

(Reuters) - Com will more than double its workforce in by adding 1,500 jobs, marking one of the largest single job announcements in the 70-year history of the state's foreign investment agency.

The San Francisco-based currently employs 1,400 people in Dublin, the European hub for a number of major technology firms, and will add the new jobs over the next five years as it moves into a new 430,000 feet campus on the city's north docks.

" is Salesforce's fastest growing region, and has been a significant part of our success," Miguel Milano, Saleforce's international president, said on Friday.

"We are excited to be announcing our continued commitment with this investment in "

The risk of Brexit and escalating global trade wars to Ireland's open economy has done little to dampen foreign multinationals' appetite to set up or grow operations there and avail of its 12.5 percent corporate tax rate.

Foreign investors backed by the created a total of 14,000 jobs in in 2018, up from just over 10,000 the previous year, said earlier this month.

Foreign firms employed around 230,000 people in Ireland in 2018, approximately 10 percent of the country's workforce.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Paul Sandle)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)