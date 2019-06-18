Sanjay Dutt dedicates 'Baba' to his late father

Dutt, who is venturing into as a with "Baba", has dedicated the film to his late father and veteran

on Tuesday took to to share a poster of his first Marathi production.

"Dedicating our first Marathi film 'Baba' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you dad," captioned the poster in which a young boy is seen sitting on the rear passenger seat of his father's bicycle, against the backdrop of a farm.

"Baba" features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri Patkar and child artiste Aaryan Menghji in the pivotal roles, read a statement.

The film is co-produced under Sanjay's banner Productions, along with Blue Mustang Creations. Directed by Raj R Gupta, "Baba" is scheduled for release on August 2.

