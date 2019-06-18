JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Sugar mills, distilleries under police scanner for links with 'hooch syndicates' (IANS Special)

Supporters of BJP MP Birla celebrate his nomination as Lok Sabha Speaker

Business Standard

Sanjay Dutt dedicates 'Baba' to his late father

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is venturing into Marathi cinema as a producer with "Baba", has dedicated the film to his late father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay on Tuesday took to social media to share a poster of his first Marathi production.

"Dedicating our first Marathi film 'Baba' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you dad," Sanjay captioned the poster in which a young boy is seen sitting on the rear passenger seat of his father's bicycle, against the backdrop of a farm.

"Baba" features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri Patkar and child artiste Aaryan Menghji in the pivotal roles, read a statement.

The film is co-produced under Sanjay's banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions, along with Blue Mustang Creations. Directed by Raj R Gupta, "Baba" is scheduled for release on August 2.

--IANS

sim/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU