Sant Samiti demands law for Ram temple construction

Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti on Saturday said it cannot wait for courts to decide on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and that the Centre should enact a law to build it, it said in a statement.
The demand comes a day after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh hinted at a fresh "mass agitation" similar to the one in 1992 for constructing a grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Dharmadesh, a two-day conference organised by the Samiti in the national capital, was attended by over 3,000 'sadhus' to formulate strategies on the construction of the temple.
It said there was a strong feeling in the country that the Ram temple should be built as soon as possible.
The Samiti took a dig at secular parties, including the Congress, for creating obstacles in the way of temple construction.
The Supreme Court on October 29 posted the Ayodhya dispute case for hearing in the first week of January before an appropriate bench for fixing a schedule for hearing.
