BJP leader files criminal defamation complaint against Tharoor

A BJP on Saturday filed a criminal defamation complaint against member for his comment that is "a scorpion seated on a Shivling" and sought Rs 5 crore as compensation.

who has filed the complaint told the that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates deity but is also defamatory.

Babbar requested the court to initiate proceeding against Tharoor under Section 499/500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Tharoor, while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival on October 28, said: "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a 'chappal' (slipper) either." Tharoor has quoted it recalling what an RSS member had told a in 2012.

"The statement of the accused (Tharoor) was made with ulterior motives to malign the image of Modi and gain cheap political mileage in elections," according to the complaint filed by Neeraj.

"Moreover, the accused is a of and a so his speeches are likely to be taken more seriously and have the potential to create bad perception among the people," the complaint said.

Babbar said he was hurt by the comment as the statement is not only baseless but is also misleading and defamatory. He also told the court that he treats Modi as an inspiration, and has the highest regards for the

The court has listed the complaint for further hearing on November 16.

