Sapna to fight stereotypes at India Makeup Show

Celebrity hairstylist will be using recycled waste hair and aesthetic masks to create unique presentations as a symbol of breaking stereotypes at the India Makeup Show.

The wardrobe will by Kallol Datta.

Sapna has come on board to curate a special showcase titled #StrongIsTheWeakestLabel for the edition. The debut edition of the India Makeup Show (IMS) is curated by Brothers Incorporated, founded by and

"As a child, all the superheroes I admired wore masks. I also wanted to be one. These days women are perceived as strong because we can run a household, raise children and husbands, earn salary and also find time to do some weight lifting to get...stronger," Sapna said in a statement.

"We disguise our bruises by buying the best foundation there is in the market. Contour our cheek bones and define our eyebrows to set a horizon for ourselves. Perfumes hide the smell of decay and hair colour the grey skies above... I'm not saying there is anything wrong in grooming oneself. But we start with our face and hair and continue with our body and soul.

"I'm not saying that is wrong as well. It's choice... My main reason for becoming a was to give women a fringe to hide under. Over time I changed that and said 'Why should they hide?' Let's just cut it all off and show our faces."

The show started on Friday in Sapna's showcase will be held on April 13. The show will be held in on April 20.

--IANs

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)