Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to his 'Fauji' director

superstar Khan says he is used to being mollycoddled on the sets due to the late Raj Kapoor, who directed his 1988 TV series "Fauji".

In a heartwarming tribute to the director, who died at the age of 87 in earlier this week, tweeted on Friday: "He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets, it is because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May you find peace in your new mission."

Kapoor passed away on Wednesday night due to age-related issues, Ritambhara, one of his daughters, told IANS.

He retired from the after he became a disciple of Osho and moved to to work in films. He produced many serials and acted in full-length and ad films. Just a few years ago, he published a novel "When Shiva Smiles".

In Samar Khan's book titled "SRK - 25 Years of a Life", Kapoor had penned an essay. He had shared his thoughts on being known as "the man who made 'Fauji' and therefore, by default, made Khan".

"I've been an actor, I've fought three wars, but all that anybody seems to remember is that I launched Shah Rukh 20 years ago. It amuses me to think that I'm given credit for something I played no part in. Shah Rukh's parents made him, I didn't. I didn't make a superstar; I simply chose the right man for a job I had. What happened before or after that in his life has nothing to do with me," he wrote.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)