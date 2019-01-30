MRAI to hold conference on Feb 3, 4 to discuss policy for metal recycling

JUST IN
NGT asks CPCB to inform if vapour recovery system is needed at all fuel stations

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) will organise a conference later this week to discuss issues, including absence of a policy for the domestic metal recycling industry, its President Sanjay Mehta said.

Over 1,200 delegates, including Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, senior government officials and industry members, will attend the two-day International Indian Metals Recycling Conference beginning February 3, in Kochi, Kerala, MRAI said.

MRAI represents over 900 members of the country's ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling industry.

"Trade issues impacting the industry, absence of a recycling policy and steps to tackle the challenges being faced by the recycling industry will be discussed at the conference," Mehta said.

Recycling process in the country remains unregulated owing to absence of laws governing the scrap sector, he said, adding that implementation of a recycling policy will make producers accountable for their production.

Mehta further said: "The Niti Aayog has already initiated work on a draft material recycling policy and has said that if the policy rolls out 3 million direct and up to 15 million jobs.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 17:55 IST

