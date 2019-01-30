MRAI to hold conference on Feb 3, 4 to discuss policy for metal recycling

-
ALSO READ
Amazon invests $10mn to support US recycling infrastructure
Book on automobile recycling systems released
Davos: Big food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping platform
Recycling human wastewater can promote agricultural sustainability
Companies in England to pay packaging waste costs under new proposals
-
The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) will organise a conference later this week to discuss issues, including absence of a policy for the domestic metal recycling industry, its President Sanjay Mehta said.
Over 1,200 delegates, including Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, senior government officials and industry members, will attend the two-day International Indian Metals Recycling Conference beginning February 3, in Kochi, Kerala, MRAI said.
MRAI represents over 900 members of the country's ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling industry.
"Trade issues impacting the industry, absence of a recycling policy and steps to tackle the challenges being faced by the recycling industry will be discussed at the conference," Mehta said.
Recycling process in the country remains unregulated owing to absence of laws governing the scrap sector, he said, adding that implementation of a recycling policy will make producers accountable for their production.
Mehta further said: "The Niti Aayog has already initiated work on a draft material recycling policy and has said that if the policy rolls out 3 million direct and up to 15 million jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU