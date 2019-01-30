MRAI to hold conference on Feb 3, 4 to discuss policy for metal recycling

The Material Association of India (MRAI) will organise a conference later this week to discuss issues, including absence of a policy for the domestic industry, its said.

Over 1,200 delegates, including Suresh Prabhu, senior government officials and industry members, will attend the two-day International Indian Metals Conference beginning February 3, in Kochi, Kerala, MRAI said.

MRAI represents over 900 members of the country's ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling industry.

"Trade issues impacting the industry, absence of a recycling policy and steps to tackle the challenges being faced by the recycling industry will be discussed at the conference," Mehta said.

Recycling process in the country remains unregulated owing to absence of laws governing the scrap sector, he said, adding that implementation of a recycling policy will make producers accountable for their production.

Mehta further said: "The Niti Aayog has already initiated work on a draft material recycling policy and has said that if the policy rolls out 3 million direct and up to 15 million jobs.

