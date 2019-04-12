Mary Kom, Sania, Juhi Chawla unite for 'Unstoppable'

India's Mary Kom, tennis star Mirza and have come together for pop star Ananya Birla's new single "Unstoppable".

The video features 14 women together. Apart from the mentioned names, it includes Neerja Birla, Aparna Popat, Pooja Hegde, Gabriella Demetriades, Kanika Kapoor, Anusha Dandekar, Sukriti Kakar, Karishma Chavan, and They are seen performing to Ananya's vocals. The video, which went live on Friday, is directed by

"This is a feel-good anthem, which I wrote taking inspiration from my mom. I penned it in 2015 and I am finally being able to release it with women that I find to be very inspiring," Ananya said in a statement.

"The idea that society underlines our gender norms should not restrict us from working towards what we want to achieve. I truly believe that your gender doesn't define you, and being yourself makes you unstoppable. This video showcases women who have overcome gender role expectations. I hope people can watch this and feel empowered, free and unstoppable," she added.

"Unstoppable", which has been released via Universal Music, follows on from five singles "Meant to be", "Hold on", "Circles", "Livin' the life" and "Better".

