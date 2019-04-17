Poll official in Odisha suspended for checking PM's chopper

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi hails EC for strengthening democracy, urges eligible youths to register as voter
EC gives clean chit to Modi on 'Mission Shakti' address
Amarinder writes to EC on PM 'violating' code
Crores of job created in last 4.5 years: PM
PM thanks people of Tripura to vote for BJP in civic bypolls
-
The Election Commission on Wednesday suspended a General Observer for allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.
Mohammed Mohsin was suspended with immediate effect for acting contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning SPG protectees and will be posted at Sambalpur till further orders, a poll panel letter dated April 16 said.
A Karnataka cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service, Mohsin was deputed as a General Observer and working under the supervision of the poll panel in Odisha.
"... the Commission has considered the material available before it and prima facie finds it dereliction of duty," said the letter.
The Prime Minister had visited Odisha on Tuesday and addressed two rallies in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.
--IANS
cd/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU