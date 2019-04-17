Poll official in Odisha suspended for checking PM's chopper

The on Wednesday suspended a Observer for allegedly checking Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.

was suspended with immediate effect for acting contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning SPG protectees and will be posted at Sambalpur till further orders, a poll panel letter dated April 16 said.

A of the Indian Administrative Service, Mohsin was deputed as a Observer and working under the supervision of the poll panel in Odisha.

"... the Commission has considered the material available before it and prima facie finds it dereliction of duty," said the letter.

The had visited Odisha on Tuesday and addressed two rallies in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.

--IANS

cd/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)