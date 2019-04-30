Curiosity, controversy over Army's Yeti trace claim

-
The Indian Army's claim that it has found traces of the mythical Himalayan monster, Yeti, has triggered curiosity and controversy.
The Army's official Twitter handle posted a picture claiming to be Yeti tracks in snow.
"For the first time, an Indian Army mountaineering expedition team has sited (sic) mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu base camp on April 9.
"This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," said the post.
Army sources later claimed that the basis of going public with the finding was physical proofs of spot narration, photos and videos.
They claimed that photographic evidences matched with earlier theories and the purpose to go public was to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest.
"BJP must be working out how to fit this into the rest of the campaign," tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, linking the Army's claim with religious beliefs.
"Congratulations, we are always proud of you. Salutes to the Indian Army mountaineering expedition team. But please, you are Indian, don't call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a snowman," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Vijay said in a tweet.
Yeti became the top trend on Twitter with a flood of reactions and mocking.
"Also all the Yeti talk reminds me of Tintin in Tibet and that very hackneyed scene where Captain Haddock is in Delhi," one user posted.
"Hanuman Ji on mountains?? Just a thought," another tweeted.
--IANS
gd/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
