Curiosity, controversy over Army's Yeti trace claim

The Indian Army's claim that it has found traces of the mythical monster, Yeti, has triggered curiosity and controversy.

The Army's official handle posted a picture claiming to be tracks in

"For the first time, an mountaineering expedition team has sited (sic) mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu base camp on April 9.

"This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," said the post.

sources later claimed that the basis of going public with the finding was physical proofs of spot narration, photos and videos.

They claimed that photographic evidences matched with earlier theories and the purpose to go public was to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest.

"BJP must be working out how to fit this into the rest of the campaign," tweeted Omar Abdullah, linking the Army's claim with religious beliefs.

"Congratulations, we are always proud of you. Salutes to the mountaineering expedition team. But please, you are Indian, don't call as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a snowman," said in a tweet.

became the top trend on with a flood of reactions and mocking.

"Also all the Yeti talk reminds me of Tintin in and that very hackneyed scene where is in Delhi," one user posted.

"Hanuman Ji on mountains?? Just a thought," another tweeted.

