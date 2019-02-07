SC asks EC to consider allotting common symbol to Dinakaran's AMMK

The on Thursday asked the (EC) to consider allotting a common symbol -- pressure cooker -- to the T.T.V. Dinakaran-led AMMK for contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, and by-elections to 20 assembly constituencies in

A bench of Justice and Justice in their judgment also asked the to dispose off the appeal filed by the AMMK against the EC decision to allot the two leaves symbol to the AIADMK led by Chief Minister in four weeks.

If for some reason, the court said, the appeal against the EC order could not be disposed off by the High Court in four weeks, the EC should pass an order allotting a common symbol to Dinakaran's AMMK.

The top court's direction came on an appeal by Palaniswami challenging the March 2016 interim order of the asking the EC to allot a common symbol to Dinakaran's group.

While disposing off the appeal by Palaniswami, the top court virtually upheld the High Court's interim order and asked the EC to decide the allotment of a common symbol as per the High Court's order.

The AIADMK had split into two groups and both claimed the two leaves election symbol.

The recognised Palaniswami's group as the real AIADMK and gave it the two leaves symbol.

