SC asks EC to consider allotting common symbol to Dinakaran's AMMK

-
ALSO READ
Charges framed against Dhinakaran, 3 others in 'two leaves' symbol case
Special court quashes 13 defamation cases against late Karunanidhi
EC bribery case: HC declines to stay trial of T P Mallikarjun
Will not revive Raghupathi Commission: TN govt to Madras HC
SC for now refuses 'pressure cooker' symbol to Dhinakaran-led AMMK
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission (EC) to consider allotting a common symbol -- pressure cooker -- to the T.T.V. Dinakaran-led AMMK for contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, and by-elections to 20 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
A bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Ajay Rastogi in their judgment also asked the Delhi High Court to dispose off the appeal filed by the AMMK against the EC decision to allot the two leaves symbol to the AIADMK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami in four weeks.
If for some reason, the court said, the appeal against the EC order could not be disposed off by the High Court in four weeks, the EC should pass an order allotting a common symbol to Dinakaran's AMMK.
The top court's direction came on an appeal by Palaniswami challenging the March 2016 interim order of the Delhi High Court asking the EC to allot a common symbol to Dinakaran's group.
While disposing off the appeal by Palaniswami, the top court virtually upheld the High Court's interim order and asked the EC to decide the allotment of a common symbol as per the High Court's order.
The AIADMK had split into two groups and both claimed the two leaves election symbol.
The Election Commission recognised Palaniswami's group as the real AIADMK and gave it the two leaves symbol.
--IANS
pk/pgh/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU