Copper plant: SC reserves verdict on TN's plea against NGT order

The on Thursday reserved its order on Tamil Nadu Board's plea against December 15, 2018, National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order asking it to give its consent to for restarting operations at its copper smelting plant in

The bench of Justice and Justice reserved the order upon the competition arguments which saw TNPCB telling the court that the copper smelting plant which was the cause of near irreversible ground water pollution can't be allowed to resume operation.

On the other hand, described as "political" the decision to put the plant under the lock.

The copper smelting plant was shut down permanently on May 28, 2018, in the wake of violent incidents that claimed many lives. Reserving the order, the court gave both the parties time till February 11 to file their written submissions.

Coupled with TNPCB and TN government's plea was an application by seeking direction to the to take steps, including restoration of to the plant as directed by the green tribunal for the plant to commence its a operation.

The order was reserved today on the conclusion of the hearing that lasted for two weeks.

