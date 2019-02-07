Delhi court settles 22-year case

A court has settled over 22 years old case allowing the to recover over Rs 90 lakh from one of its former accountants, accused of defrauding money. The order was issued on Thursday.

in an order last month allowed the and the here to recover Rs 37,84,470 with 6 per cent interest from January 1, 1995 from its former The money had been siphoned while he was employed by the commission.

The court said: "It is not my benevolence nor there is any sympathy towards defendant (Ramani) but fact of the matter is that this grinding litigation for the past 22 years filed by a Sovereign state against an individual which they have pursued vigorously by itself is a sufficient lesson to the defendant (Ramani."

"The loss of job, the social stigma attached and the fact that he had contested the suit for 22 years all have been taken into consideration," the court said.

The court said the defendant committed an act for which he requires to be penalised.

The court also said Ramani should be given an opportunity to reform and extricate himself out of such a mess to live honorably by compensating the plaintiff government.

"Ramani should be given an opportunity to reform. He is 70 or may be more as is evident from his physical appearance. The case as well as age both may have taken a toll," the court said.

The civil suit was filed in the High Court on April 6, 1996 and was transferred to the Patiala House Courts when the court's pecuniary jurisdiction was revised upwards in 2015.

The had alleged that Ramani defrauded large amounts, adding up to Rs 37,84,470.

Ramani was appointed on March 21, 1975. Later on June 4, 1982, he was appointed

Representing the Canadian government, told the court the amount had been misappropriated and remained unaccounted. The amount was received by Ramani out of official funds of the Canadian High Commission, he added.

The court also appreciated Pasrich, assisted by Kalyan Arambam and defendant Pradeep Dubey, for helping the court and presenting the finer points of the case in a lucid manner.

