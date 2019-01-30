Over 10 flights cancelled as Jet grounds 4 aircraft

Over 10 flights of financially troubled got cancelled on Wednesday a day after four aircraft were grounded.

According to informed sources, the interim grounding of the four 737 aircraft had led to 19 flight cancellations on Tuesday. However, the number of cancellations on Wednesday was lower due to optimised flight rotation and fleet management.

Speculation is rife that the aircraft were grounded for non-payment of dues to lessors and lack of spares.

The has denied this, stating that operational and fleet maintenance reasons were behind the grounds, which it said were of temporary nature.

Jet currently has over 120 aircraft.

Recently, has been in a tight spot financially as a rescue plan is being stitched between its partner and a consortium of banks.

The has a loan burden of over Rs 8,000 crore and it could see some of that amount being converted into equity by the banks.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, said an Extraordinary Meeting (EGM) of the company would be held on February 21.

It said a special resolution would be put forth at the EGM to consider and "to approve conversion of loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities".

