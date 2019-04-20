SC hearing on matter of great public importance

-
The Supreme Court on Saturday sat for an urgent hearing on a matter of great public importance touching upon the independence of judiciary.
A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Arun Mishra, and Justice Sanjeev Khanna conducted the hearing.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urgently mentioned the matter.
The special hearing was scheduled after a sexual harassment charge against the Chief Justice was reported in the media.
