IS module case: Raids in Hyderabad, Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids in Telangana's Hyderabad and Maharashtra's Wardha in connection with an Islamic State module case, officials said.
"The raids are on at three places in Hyderabad and one place in Wardha since early morning," a senior NIA official connected to the 2016 Islamic State module case probe told IANS.
However, the official refused to share more details.
