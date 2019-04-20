Joint team to probe initial 737 Max certification

A joint team comprising government officials from nine countries, as well as members of the three US federal agencies, will investigate how the 737 Max was initially certified, according to the Federal Administration (FAA).

The group, called the Joint Authorities Technical Review, will begin work on April 29, and will review the initial certification of "the aircraft's automated flight control system", quoted the FAA as saying in a statement on Friday.

The review is expected to take 90 days, according to the statement.

The three American agencies involved in the investigation are the FAA, and NASA.

The 737 Max was indefinitely grounded globally in March after one of the planes flown by crashed, killing everyone on board. It was the second accident involving the jet model in less than six months, after another flown by Indonesia's crashed last October.

The crashes killed 346 people in total.

The group's review of the initial certification is separate from the ongoing certification process that is undergoing with the FAA to re-certify the planes, according to an FAA

has come under intense scrutiny since the Ethiopian crash in March. The company at first defended the planes and insisted they were safe to fly, but after intense public pressure, they grounded the planes and admitted that a was needed.

On Wednesday, Boeing said they had made a "significant step" towards FAA certification of the new updated software for the 737 Max.

It announced that they had completed an engineering test flight with the updated software, which is the key technical flight prior to the certification flight with the FAA.

Earlier this week, American Airlines, the world's largest that owns and operates 737 Max planes, announced they would extend flight cancellations into mid-August because of the Max grounding.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)