SC issues notice on Sajjan Kumar's plea

The on Monday issued a notice to the CBI on former Sajjan Kumar's appeal challenging the verdict sentencing him to life imprisonment following his conviction in one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

A bench of and Justices and sought a response from the on Kumar's plea seeking suspension of the sentence while challenging his conviction.

Thirty-four years after the gruesome killings, the on December 17, 2018 convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, holding that the violence was a "crime against humanity" engineered by politicians with assistance from police.

The High Court had sentenced to life imprisonment setting aside his acquittal along with five others saying the "criminals" escaped prosecution and punishment for over two decades.

in his appeal has contended that the High Court verdict was given on "erroneous" grounds.

Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the killings of Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, and in Raj Nagar area of by a mob.

The five victims belonged to one family.

The 1984 riots took place in the wake of the assassination of then by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

