CPJ writes to J&K Governor seeking release of Kashmiri journalist

The (CPJ) on Wednesday wrote to Governor seeking release of a who was arrested in August last year.

The letter written by Asian of CJP, Steven Butler, said Aasif Sultan, a Kashmiri journalist, had been falsely accused of having links with militants and promoting their cause.

"His and family have credibly disputed these claims and said his work was strictly that of a gathering news", the letter said.

Sultan wrote a cover story in July last year for a local newspaper about slain

"The police have reportedly subjected Sultan to repeated interrogation during his detention over the article, asking him to reveal his sources and why he reported on the conflict in Kashmir, as well as questions on headlines that appeared in the newspaper," said

"We understand that is facing a difficult situation, but CPJ would like to stress that interviewing or having sources who are critical of the government is within the scope of a journalists' job and does not implicate them in a crime.

"Reporting on an important and newsworthy story such as the conflict in is a public service, not a criminal act," added.

"In the past year, CPJ has documented various attacks against journalists, including the murder of and the questioning and detention of multiple reporters for their work," the letter said.

"Freedom of the press is a vital tenet of democracy and a proud part of India's history. We urge you to use the authority vested in you to ensure that is released and that the charges against him are dropped", said

