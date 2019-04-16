SC stays execution of youth in Suruli rape, murders

The on Tuesday stayed the execution of a man, ordered to be hanged on April 22 after being given death sentence for the rape of a woman and the of her and her lover.

The couple were on an outing in the in Theni District of Tamil Nadu, when they were brutally murdered.

A man along with his girlfriend had gone to the on May 14, 2011. One Diwakar, now 30-year-old, brutally attacked and killed the boy and raped the girl. She was also murdered later.

