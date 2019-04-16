Former Brazil football chief receives life ban

Former (CBF) has been given a life ban from all football-related activities for corruption, the sport's governing body has said.

The 86-year-old was also fined one million Swiss francs ($997,000) and ordered to forfeit $3.34 million, reported.

Marin, who is currently serving a four-year prison term in the US after being convicted on bribery charges last year, was found guilty by FIFA's ethics committee of accepting illicit payments in exchange for media and marketing rights.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Marin had breached Art. 27 (Bribery) of the Code of Ethics and, as a result, banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, or any other) at both national and international level," said in a statement on Monday.

Marin's predecessor as president, Ricardo Teixeira, and his successor, Marco Polo del Nero, were also indicted on corruption charges by US authorities but have not been extradited.

