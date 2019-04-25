Biocon net jumps up 59% in Q4

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Biotech major Biocon Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 243 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2018-19, registering 59 per cent annual growth from Rs 153 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based firm said consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter (Q4) under review grew 31 per cent annually to Rs 1,529 crore from Rs 1,170 crore in like period a year ago.

