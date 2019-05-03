SC to hear Karti Chidambaram's plea to travel abroad

-
The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti's petition to travel abroad, next week.
The development comes after a special court here last month extended the interim protection from arrest for the father and son till May 6 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
This is the fourth time in a month that the court has extended protection to the Chidambarams.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.
