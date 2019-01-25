Seamless mobility to create 40% additional revenue by 2030

Seamless mobility for transport and travel is likely to create additional revenue of about 40 per cent by 2030, compared to the current revenue levels, a report said on Friday.

In this approach, the boundaries among private, shared and public transport get blurred and all modes of are fully connected into a single of modes, with public transit at the centre. Travellers would have a variety and flexible ways to travel under this system.

"Seamless mobility could be cleaner, more convenient, and more efficient than current options, accommodating up to 30 per cent more traffic while cutting by 10 per cent," said the report named "An Integrated Perspective on the Future of Mobility, Part 3: Setting the Direction Toward Seamless Mobility".

"By 2030, new modes of transit could create additional revenues equivalent to as much as 40 per cent of today's revenues. In a city like London, that could add up to more than $10 billion each year," it added.

Prepared by the Centre of Future Mobility, the report also noted that although governments have many tools to optimise supply, demand and improve sustainability, the public sector alone cannot achieve seamless mobility.

"A flourishing system also encompasses a wide range of private companies, from to services to bike-share operators. Achieving seamless mobility therefore also depends on tapping into the private sector's capabilities, business models, innovations and technologies," it said.

It however said that transforming to seamless mobility could also put some conventional private sector business models at risk.

The report divided the urban mobility system into four layers -- infrastructure, rolling stock, digital and analytics, and user interface -- for the investors to understand the business opportunities, risks and role of the private sector in the evolution of seamless mobility.

"Once private sector players understand each layer, they will be better poised to adapt their business models and capture future opportunities," said the 17 page report.

Connectivity, autonomy, sharing and electrification would help to shape the future of urban mobility, it added.

