TukTuk Ride launches ride hailing services in Noida

company on Monday launched its app-based on-demand cab and bike service in

The company in a statement said there would be no surge pricing and that the rates would be flat. It plans to lay down its services first in Delhi-NCR and then spread across the country.

"The startup claims to facilitate cabs and bikes with no surge pricing and flat rates. The company plans to present an array of exciting innovative modern transportation services, specifically designed to meet the demands of different customers," it said.

It would provide options to riders to choose between services such as "rent luxury bike, logistics, cabs and electronic bike delivery" among others.

During the launch Yash Kapoor, Founder, TukTuk Ride, said, "We aim to establish ourselves as a in the field of in the next five years. We claim to beat the industry standards and increase the income of the drivers, our blue-collared business partners even if the cab supply increases."

The customers would be able to book a cab through application available on Google play store and App store. The company is also tying up with platforms for hassle-free payments, it said.

--IANS

rrb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)