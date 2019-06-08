Search operation after gunfight in J&K

Security forces launched a on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's district following a gunfight with militants, police said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants," they added.

