Self-styled 'peer' held for raping minor in J&K

Search operation after gunfight in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district following a gunfight with militants, police said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants," they added.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 08:36 IST

