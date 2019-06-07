Search operation continues for missing AN-32

The Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance undertook a on Friday morning for operation of the missing

On Thursday, some family members also met and they were briefed about the

Helicopters, transport aircraft, UAVs and other sensors are involved in extensive whenever weather permits, a statement said.

The continued to expand. All electronic, radar, optical and infrared sensors, including satellites, are being employed to scan the area for any probable clues.

The Indian Army, police, state government, paramilitary forces and local people were lending crucial support in

have been in the area for over two days, going through thick forest trying to locate the of was coordinating and supervising at Along.

IAF was in regular touch with the families of the missing air warriors. All possible assistance was being provided to the families.

AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, RD Mathur had earlier met the fam ilies of missing air warriors at Jorhat.

The IAF is not sparing any effort in locating the missing air warriors, the statement added.

The went missing with 13 people on board in on Monday after taking off from

The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal Pradesh's district bordering

--IANS

rbe/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)