Search operation launched in Punjab

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

A search operation was launched by the Punjab Police and other security agencies the frontier districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur after movement of four suspicious men was reported and an abandoned car was found, authorities said on Saturday.

Police officials said that the search operation was being carried in and around Saidipur village in Pathankot district.

A white Maruti-Suzuki Alto car with Jammu and Kashmir registration number was also found near the Bamiyal area.

The police said that the suspected men abandoned the vehicle after police personnel asked them to stop for checking at a police barrier. The suspected men escaped after abandoning the car.

On November 14, another massive search operation was carried out in the frontier areas in Punjab after four suspected terrorists hijacked a taxi at gunpoint.

First Published: Sat, November 24 2018. 10:00 IST

