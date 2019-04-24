Kathy Griffin to host Shorty Awards

Actress- is set to host this year's Shorty Awards, which honour the best of by recognising the influencers, brands and organisations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.

Griffin is also a finalist this year in the best celebrity category, where she will compete alongside popular names such as Joe Biden, Jonah Hill, and

"The honour all that is unique, cutting-edge, diverse and unpredictable," Griffin said, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"...I couldn't be more excited that this year I am not only a nominee but also the proud host. The categories, similar to the digital world we all now live in, go from the ridiculously fun to the supremely sublime."

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public and scores given by the

organisers added: "Over the past year, Kathy has organically grown her online YouTube following and has made a natural shift to include a strong digital presence within her brand.

"Kathy has long proven herself within traditional entertainment and her seamless pivot within the digital space, made her the perfect choice to host this year. We are thrilled to have her host The and can't wait for her to bring her and experience to this year's show."

Past hosts include actor- Tony Hale, Keke Palmer, and Mamrie Hart.

The 11th annual Shorty Awards will take place on May 5 here.

