Senior bureaucrat Ramesh Abhishek given additional charge as Civil Aviation Secretary

-
ALSO READ
DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry
Ministry sends new industrial policy for Cabinet approval: Prabhu
Working on action plan for implementing new industrial policy: Prabhu
Prabhu reviews proposed agri export, industrial policies
Govt has asked industrialists, biz organisations to help Kerala deal with floods: Prabhu
-
The government on Thursday gave senior bureaucrat Ramesh Abhishek additional charge as Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry.
Abhishek holds the position of Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Incidentally, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also holds the portfolio of Commerce and Industry.
"The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, to Ramesh Abhishek, IAS (BH:1982), Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said in a note on Thursday.
Abhishek takes over from R.N. Choubey who retired on Thursday. He will join the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a member.
--IANS
rv/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU