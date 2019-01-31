Punjab to provide plots to over 1.32 lakh homeless

Punjab's rural homeless are all set to get houses under a scheme approved by to provide 132,620 plots of five 'marla' each in villages where land is available with the Panchayats.

All Deputy Commissioners have been asked to launch the scheme after identifying the land for this purpose, a state government said here on Thursday.

"Under the proposal mooted by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, the has asked the Deputy Commissioners to allot at least 10 plots in every village to the homeless families, where land is available with the Panchayats," the said.

Giving details about the district wise allotment of plots, the said that there were 860 Panchayats in district and 8,600 homeless families will be allotted plots. The number of plots in other districts will be ten times of the number of Panchayats there.

12,790 plots would be given to beneficiaries by 1,279 Panchayats in district. In district, 14,050 plots would be given in 1,405 villages, 8,900 plots in 890 villages of district, 9,430 in 943 villages of district and 10,380 plots in 1,038 villages of district.

--IANS

js/rs/bg

