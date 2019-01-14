Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Shivajirao Deshmukh dead

Senior leader, a permanent invitee of Committee (AICC) and former of Shivajirao died following at a private hospital here on Monday evening, party sources said.

He was under treatment for kidney-related issues for the past few days at the

He was 84 and a sitting member of the

Deshmukh's last rites will be performed at Kokrud in district, his home village on Tuesday morning, said a

Deshmukh, who started his career as a government employee, later joined active with the Congress after the backing of the late Vasantrao Patil, in the 1970s.

He went onto win the assembly polls four times from seat in 1978, 1980, 1985 and in 1990.A

During his long political career spanning over five decades, served in various key posts, including as a on several occasions.

Later, in 1996, he was elected a member of the Legislative Council, and remained there to date.

In 2008, he was elected as of the upper house and continued in the prestigious post till March 2015.

In 2015, he lost the post when the moved a no-confidence motion against him with the support of the ruling (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine.

C.V. Rao, Devendra Fadnavis State Congress' and several other political leaders across party lines mourned Deshmukh's demise.

--IANS

qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)