Sensex down 80 pts over polls, oil caution

Investors on Tuesday traded with caution anticipating a further rise in the international oil prices, and conclusion of the third and largest phase of the Sensex ended 80 points lower after a range-bound movement throughout the day's trade.

Analysts said investors were cautious ahead of the largest phase of the elections, post which participants will get a better sense as to which party could form the next government.

Besides, experts said that the market has also mostly factored in the rising and maintaining caution amid the

The Sensex finished 80.30 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 38,564.88 after trading in a range. Nifty also closed down 18.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 11,575.95.

"Markets traded in a range-bound manner today after witnessing two days' losses on account of a sharp surge in crude prices. Investors are likely to remain cautious with the crude prices charting uptrends," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

"Sideways movement is likely to continue during this election period while quarterly results will influence investors to accumulate quality stocks."

The grounded finished nearly 10 per cent higher. Jet scrips rose as the government authorities assured protecting its aviation slots rights and some high-risk investors took a bet on an early revival, said of

Besides, fell 2.33 per cent after witnessing a lot of activity post reports that an inspection of its books revealed a large exposure to companies even as one more inspection was underway, he added.

Among the top losers on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and HeroMoto Corp, declining in 1 to 4 per cent range.

and over 3 per cent, and Bajaj Finance, and jumped 1 to 2 per cent on the Sensex.

Additionally, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Monday bought 08 crore worth of stocks, bucking the stronger trend seen over the past two months.

