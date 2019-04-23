Tata Power to create renewables-based future: IEEFA

India's largest private integrated power company -- -- recently made it publicly clear that it will cease building new coal-fired power capacity, a report by US-based Institute for and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Tuesday.

The report, "Tata Power: Renewables to Power Growth", highlights the company's long-term strategy that will see dominate its power capacity build-out going forward.

is now leading the country's transition following its withdrawal from building new coal-fired power plants.

Simon Nicholas, Energy Finance at IEEFA, says Tata Power's focus on renewables makes sense given the major now occurring.

"The company's plan, 'Strategic Intent 2025' calls for up to 70 per cent of new capacity additions to come from solar, wind and hydro through to 2025," said Nicholas.

"This represents a significant departure from the accepted wisdom of just a few years ago that a major expansion of coal-fired power would be required to serve India's growing "

The majority of Tata Power's thermal capacity is now centred on its Mundra coal-fired power plant -- one of the biggest power plants in -- which experienced losses reaching $191m for the first three-quarters of FY2018-19.

"The is making consistent, significant losses that are dragging back the company's overall financial performance," Nicholas said in a statement.

Tim Buckley, IEEFA's Director of Energy Finance Studies, said Tata Power's shift mirrors the transition underway within the Indian power sector as a whole, driven by least cost

"The shift away from new coal-fired power is moving faster than anyone had predicted," said Buckley.

"The current Indian fiscal year has seen net coal-fired power additions come close to ceasing altogether.

"Peak coal-fired power capacity in is on the horizon, and growing will be served by current coal power capacity and rapidly growing

" encapsulates this rapid transition."

With more than 40 gigawatts of existing coal-fired power plants under financial stress in India, Tata Power is seeking to only add new coal-fired power capacity via fire-sale acquisition, at 30-40 per cent of historical investment. It no longer plans to build new coal-fired power plants.

Tata Power's renewables operations are profitable, recording earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $249m in FY2017-18, and an EBITDA margin of 89 per cent.

The company is also leading in rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging, and via its recent installation of India's first grid-scale battery storage system alongside and

However, Tata Power will need to increase its renewables installation rate significantly if it is to meet its Strategic Intent target of reaching up to 11.3GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2025.

"Leading utilities like Tata Power are assisting to make the in a reality," added Nicholas.

