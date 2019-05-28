Sensex flat, Manpasand hits lower circuit again

Sensex traded on a flat note after opening in the green on Tuesday.

Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit again on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, plunging by 20 pet cent or Rs 17.60 to 70.40 over its MD and CFO's arrest facing allegations of GST fraud.

The trading in a particular stock and even an index is halted by the exchanges when it hits a lower or upper circuit breaker.

The Sensex traded 7.16 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 39,676.13.

The index opened slightly higher at 39,765.64 from its Monday's close of 39,683.29.

The Nifty traded at 11,920.15, 4.60 points or 0.04 per cent lower.

Besides, investors will be awaiting earnings results from companies like Sun Pharma, Punjab National Bank,

