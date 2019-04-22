US warns India, other nations over Iranian oil imports

US of State will announce on Monday that all countries including will have to completely end their imports of Iranian or be subject to American sanctions, reported.

State Department officials told The Post on Sunday that as of May 2, the US will no longer grant sanctions waivers to any country that is currently importing Iranian crude or condensate, an announcement that comes about a year after the US decided to leave the nuclear deal.

Last November, the State Department issued 180-day waivers to eight countries to give them more time to find alternative sources of

Three of the eight countries that received US waivers last November have already reduced their Iranian imports to zero: Greece, and

The other countries that will now have to cut off Iranian or be subject to US sanctions are India, China, Turkey, and

and are currently the largest importers of Iranian oil. If they don't go along with Donald Trump's demands, that could cause tensions in both bilateral relationships and spill over into other issues, like trade.

and are relatively less dependent on Iranian oil and have already been treading lightly. A Turkish has said the country is "expecting" another waiver, but it isn't getting one.

"The policy of zero Iranian imports originated with Pompeo," a senior State Department said.

"He has executed this policy in tight coordination with the every step of the way. Because the conditions to not grant any more SREs (significant reduction exceptions) have now been met, we can now announce zero imports."

Trump has said he wants the Iranian regime to return to the negotiating table and strike a better deal than the one former signed.

The Iranian regime has said it has no intention of doing that. Either way, the administration's ramping up of its "maximum pressure" campaign is meant to starve the regime of the cash it needs to perpetrate its malign activities around the world.

"The goal of the policy is to drive up the costs of Iran's malign behaviour and more strongly address the broad range of threats to peace and security their regime presents," the State Department told The Post on Sunday.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)