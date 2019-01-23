IWF lifts ban on Indian weightlifter Sanjita

-
ALSO READ
IWF lifts provisional suspension on weightlifter Sanjita Chanu
CWG gold medallist weightlifter Sanjita's provisional suspension revoked
Int'l body admits administrative mistake in Sanjita Chanu dope case, lifter demands probe
Sanjita's B sample returns positive, to appear before int'l hearing panel
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu pulls out of Asian Games 2018
-
The International Weightlifting Federation on Wednesday lifted the ban on India's Sanjita Khumukcham on Wednesday.
The ban was provisionally imposed last year on suspicion that she used banned drugs. Because of the ban, Sanjita could not take part in some international competitions.
She said she received the news of the ban being lifted early on Wednesday.
"I have not had training for the last 10 months. Although I will practise, it will be rather difficult," she said.
--IANS
il/ajb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU