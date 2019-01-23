JUST IN
CAP, Funngage tie up to provide cricket scholarship

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) has tied up with Funngage, a curated and integrated sports platform, to help players in cricket with scholarship, it was announced on Wednesday.

Funngage has launched a five-year cricket scholarship for boys and girls under 24 years of age.

One of the critical elements of this scholarship is to provide best coaching to the aspiring cricketers. For this, CAP will help Funngage impart the best and most sophisticated coaching for the selected cricketers.

Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director, CAP, said: "We are proud to partner with Funngage as our vision at CAP is to seek out and develop the very best cricket talent in the nation, no matter their background or resources."

The CAP is joint venture by cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan.

