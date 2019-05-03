Six players selected for NBA academy in India

-
The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday announced six prospects from ACG-NBA Jump who will receive scholarships and training at the NBA Academy India.
ACG-NBA Jump is India's first-ever national basketball talent search programme that tipped off its 2019 National Finals on May 1.
The 2019 ACG-NBA Jump National Finals marked the culmination of a talent search that comprised of scouting across various district, state and national championships. The top 50 players from the nationwide-scouting programme were selected for the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals.
ACG, now in its fourth year as an official partner of the NBA, will continue to support elite basketball development in India.
NBA Champion and Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes was present throughout the two-day camp and shared his personal drills and training techniques with all the finalists. He was also involved in the selection of the new prospects for The NBA Academy India.
The selected prospects are Kushal Singh - Uttar Pradesh; Janhejay Singh - Chandigarh; Arvinder Singh - Punjab; Hanos Singh Sindhu - Punjab; Jitendra Kumar Sharma - Rajasthan; Vikrant Ghanghas - Haryana
