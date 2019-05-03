Six players selected for NBA academy in India

The Association (NBA) on Friday announced six prospects from ACG- Jump who will receive scholarships and training at the Academy

ACG- Jump is India's first-ever national programme that tipped off its 2019 National Finals on May 1.

The 2019 ACG-NBA Jump National Finals marked the culmination of a that comprised of scouting across various district, state and national championships. The top 50 players from the nationwide-scouting programme were selected for the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals.

ACG, now in its fourth year as an official of the NBA, will continue to support elite development in

NBA Champion and Sacramento Kings' was present throughout the two-day camp and shared his personal drills and training techniques with all the finalists. He was also involved in the selection of the new prospects for The

The selected prospects are Kushal Singh - Uttar Pradesh; Janhejay Singh - Chandigarh; Arvinder Singh - Punjab; Hanos Singh Sindhu - Punjab; - Rajasthan; Vikrant Ghanghas - Haryana

