Seven fashion designers pay ode to 'Make In India'

Fashion designers Anju Modi, Gaurang Shah, Namrata Joshipura, Payal Jain, and got together to showcase their interpretation of 'Make in India' theme at the ninth edition of the Vibrant Global Summit 2019 here.

(FDCI), which has been a frontrunner in taking forward Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, organised an event showcasing the Indian craft and textile at the ninth edition of the summit on Saturday.

The event saw participation from seven fashion designers including Anju, Shah, Joshipura, Jain, Mishra and and & Bhumika, read a statement.

With the theme "Make In India", the designers showcased their collection in their distinctive signature style at the show, which was held on the banks of the Sabarmati.

"We are delighted to be back in Ahmedabad for such a major event, after three amazing shows in this city in the past," FDCI said.

"We would like to thank the government, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the for giving us this opportunity," Sethi added.

In her collection titled "Raas Leela", Anju showcased Banarasi brocade and matka silk along with techniques like gold foil print, gota patti work and zardozi Shah presented Chitravali, featuring kalamkari inspired by Ajanta paintings on Kanjeevaram weaves.

picked contemporary silhouettes with traditional brocades for the show, while Jain's white Blanc collection had tone-on-tone usage of chikankari, applique, mirror-work, resham embroidery, mokaish, zardozi and glass beading on silk jamdani, chanderi, katrua and khinkhab.

Mishra showcased traditional chikankari from in his collection "Charbagh". Khadi from Gujarat and mixed with ikat was presented by & Bhumika curated "Vayanti", a couture collection incorporating exquisite brocade from Gujarat for the show.

