Modi lauds film fraternity for showcasing Indian culture

said on Sunday that Indian film fraternity is at the forefront of showcasing the country's culture globally.

on Saturday inaugurated the (NMIC) in

On Sunday, Director-actor posted: "Had the privilege to meet our honourable "

To which, Modi replied: "I enjoyed interacting with you and other members of the film fraternity. This community has been at the forefront of showcasing India's culture internationally."

The also responded to veteran and thanked her "for gracing the programme. The entire nation looks up to you for your stupendous contribution to the film world".

Kapil Sharma wrote to Modi that it was "great knowing your inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. Sir, I must say you have a great sense of humour too."

To which, Modi said: "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words Kapil."

Other actors who were present at the event included Aamir Khan, A.R. Rahman, and

--IANS

dc/sug/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)