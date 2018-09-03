AAP blames Modi government for 'economic mess'

The Party (AAP) on Monday blamed for the deteriorating economic condition, saying "the economy was never in such a mess".

"The BJP's central leadership, in the last few months, either does not know what to do or is simply not bothered about the hardships it is heaping on the Aam Aadmi," Delhi's ruling party said in a statement. "The economy was never in such a mess."

The AAP said that petrol and diesel prices were touching an all-time high while the rupee was falling to a historic low.

The "grossly incompetent BJP government, led by Modi, has failed to address the concerns of rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee", he said.

"The has shown remarkable carelessness when it comes to the economy. The country's is caught in a power struggle between two high ranking Ministers...

"In this situation, the blame for the country's poor macroeconomic indicators lies squarely with the "

The party urged the to address these issues at the earliest.

"The people of this country are waiting for an opportunity to defeat those who keep the at the bottom of their priorities. The BJP will face certain defeat in the 2019 polls if this situation continues to worsens," it added.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)