Shah Rukh was original choice for 'Bigg Boss': Salman

Superstar Salman Khan, who entered the world of "Bigg Boss" with its fourth season as a host, says the show was first offered to his friend and Khan.

"The one who was considered to sign 'Bigg Boss' was Khan. I didn't know about this. was the original choice for 'Bigg Boss'," Salman said at the press conference of " 12" at in on Monday.

"Earlier he had shoulder injury and he was shooting somewhere in so, he couldn't make it... and he couldn't do the show. That's how I got 'Bigg Boss'," he added.

The stars recently appeared on " Ka Dum", a show hosted by Salman.

They had also starred in hit movies like "Karan Arjun" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

"We will work together if we get a good script. He was generous to appear in 'Tubelight'. You will also see me in 'Zero'," said Salman.

Earlier Shah Rukh had said: "The first time I came to as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salimji (Salman's father) supported me a lot. It is because of them that I have become 'Shah Rukh Khan'."

