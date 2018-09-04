No legal investigation against Demi Lovato's drug dealer

Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer named Brandon Johnson will not face police investigation after the singer suffered a suspected overdose in July.
A source close to law enforcement told tmz.com that Johnson will not be questioned by police as an overdose is believed to be a "medical emergency".
Earlier Johnson said that the "Sorry not sorry" singer had texted him at 4 a.m., asking him to come over which he took as a request to bring narcotics leading to his claims they then smoked - also known as 'freebasing' - drugs together.
Johnson was arrested in March, after he was discovered with narcotic substances, $10,000 worth of cash and guns, and later arrested in June for possession of cocaine, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.
